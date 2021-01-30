Ayeza Khan becomes Pakistans most followed celebrity on Instagram Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Ayeza Khan becomes Pakistan’s top followed celebrity on Instagram with 8m followers

Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan has managed to take over the hearts of millions of Pakistani viewers with her outstanding acting and charming looks.

The much-adored showbiz celebrity has now become the first Pakistani actress to reach 8 million followers on Instagram.

Ayeza has delivered some remarkable performances on the television screen in blockbuster drama serials including Meray Paas Tum Ho and Mehar Posh. She has achieved the milestone of popularity on famous social networking platform.

Ayeza, 30, has become the top most followed celebrity on Instagram after surpassing famous actresses Aiman Khan, with 7.9 million followers and Mahira Khan, who has 7 million followers.

Celebrating her success, the Tum Kon Piya actress took the opportunity to thank her followers for all the love and support. She expressed that she has worked really hard to achieve everything that she has today.

“Thank you guys so much for the love and respect! It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers on here. But I must say that, the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is because I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day. But I wanna say one thing. I never focused my work and life towards getting a bigger number of followers. It never works in the long run,” she wrote in lengthy note.

The mother of two also added some advice and recipe for success. “My mother has always taught me that it’s important to work hard and build your legacy, and be patient. When you have those all the good stuff comes without you knowing.”

“Growing number of followers don’t guarantee a long term success if you’re hollow from the inside. There is a reason why someone with a few thousand followers on Instagram can have more influence on people than someone with tens of millions of followers. Please don’t be that fool that runs after numbers,” she added.

“The fruit of hard work is always the sweetest. So be what you wanna be but always strive for a long term success rather than enjoying a mere number of likes you got on your last post,” the actress wrote.

Ayeza concluded her post, saying, “For me, I never worked towards growing my Instagram numbers. Instead I have always focused all my energy into my work, my acting and modelling specially, and the fan following grew itself. and I’m thankful to all of you guys, because It feels great to have so many people recognise your talent and work, rather than blindly taping that follow button and not even knowing what I actually do. I love you guys, thank you!”