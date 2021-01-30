‘A Life Too Short released, narrates the honor killing of Qandeel Baloch Web Desk | January 30, 2021 MTV documentary ‘A Life Too Short’ narrates the honor killing of Qandeel Baloch

The MTV Documentary Films’ A Life Too Short has been released on Pluto TV on Jan. 22. The documentary has been a made on the honor killing of on Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch’s death.

Titled A Life Too Short has been produced by the two-time Oscar winner director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and directed by Safyah Usmani. The film was recently presented at Deadline’s Contenders International awards-season showcase.

While speaking at the Deadline’s event, director Usmani said, “She [Qandeel Baloch] was this huge social media sensation in Pakistan, the first social media star in Pakistan. She had many followers, she had many haters.”

“In Qandeel’s case and in many cases around the world, especially with women,” Usmani added, “they’re not afforded the right…to choose, to create their identity, to choose how they want to live their lives.”

The documentary film centers on how Baloch became a ‘new kind of celebrity’ in Pakistan, with her bold, outspoken personality. She dared to challenge the norms of this society by posting bold photos of herself while voicing strong opinions. The film has also documented Pakistan’s changing laws surrounding honor killings through Baloch’s story.

Baloch was drugged and strangled to death by her brother in 2016. He later justified the murder saying that sister had stained the family’s honor. He was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.