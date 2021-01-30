In pictures: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari ties the knot with Mahmood Choudhry Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari ties the knot with Mahmood Choudhry on Friday

The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with Gulf based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on Friday.

The bride and groom exchanged vows for a lifetime bond and said qubool hai in an intimate wedding ceremony, held at Bilawal House, Karachi.

The pictures from the wedding ceremony were shared on social media by PPP Chairman and Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He expressed his happiness over the occasion and remembered his late mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married,” wrote Bilawal on Twitter. “Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy.”

“Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together. Masha’Allah!,” he added.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also shared a beautiful picture of the newly wedded bride and groom and tweeted, “Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and joy. Mubarak Mubarak. I love you, my dear sister. I wish you a happy married life.”

Bakhtawar opted for a glowing gold wedding outfit by designer Wardah Saleem. The baraat reception is to be held on Saturday, January 30.

According to a spokesperson of Bilawal House, close to a thousand guests have been invited to the reception, including important political leaders of the country and military leaders and judicial heads.