Megan Fox shuts down engagement rumors

On Thursday, Megan Fox sparked engagement rumors with Machine Gun Kelly after she was seen wearing a huge ring.
Kelly and the 34-year-old rapper were spotted in New York City together and the actress was photographed rocking a new ring on left hand.
However, on Friday, Fox took to Instagram and shared picture of the ring on her story which had “[explicit] you” written on it.
Last year, in July, the pair made their relationship official on Instagram. Moreover, sources told a publicationthat even though Fox and Kelly have spent little time with one another, they plan on creating a future with each other.
The source stated: “They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together”.
The source further added that the couple “spend as much time together as they can”.
