Megan Fox shuts down engagement rumors Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Megan Fox responded to engagement rumors with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox shuts down engagement rumors

On Thursday, Megan Fox sparked engagement rumors with Machine Gun Kelly after she was seen wearing a huge ring.

Kelly and the 34-year-old rapper were spotted in New York City together and the actress was photographed rocking a new ring on left hand.

However, on Friday, Fox took to Instagram and shared picture of the ring on her story which had “[explicit] you” written on it.

Last year, in July, the pair made their relationship official on Instagram. Moreover, sources told a publicationthat even though Fox and Kelly have spent little time with one another, they plan on creating a future with each other.

The source stated: “They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together”.

The source further added that the couple “spend as much time together as they can”.