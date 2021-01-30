Sonam Kapoor shares her breakfast smoothie recipe from sets of film ‘Blind Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Sonam Kapoor shares latest snaps and videos from sets of her upcoming film ‘Blind’

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is a stunning fashion and style goddess of the industry. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Blind in Glasgow. She has shared some on the set snaps on her Instagram on Friday.

While getting ready, the Neerja star, who is also known as an avid social media user, has flaunted her flawless looks and hair in her recent post. While posting her day-to-day activities, she shared a sneak peek into her makeup and hair touch-ups while enjoying her breakfast smoothie.

The Khoobsurat actress can be seen enjoying her favourite smoothie in her latest Instagram Stories. She captioned the video and added the recipe for a healthy smoothie. She wrote, “Breakfast smoothie..” She also mentioned ingredients and a simple recipe with her fans.

On the work front, Sonam is currently shooting for her film Blind. The upcoming thriller will be directed by Shome Makhija and is produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Sonam will share the screen with actors Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.