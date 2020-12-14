Sara Ali Khan shares energetic dance moves right from her workout session Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Sara Ali Khan shares energetic dance moves right from her workout session

Bollywood’s young and talented star Sara Ali Khan took over millions of hearts all the world with her cute looks and bright smile. She has been able to acquire huge fan base even with just a few films.





The Simba actress has maintained her strong presence on all the social media platforms as well. Her latest workout video made her fans love her more for her coolest dance moves on 90s music.

On Sunday, Khan, 25, took to Instagram to give some happening and energetic Sunday vibes, also loaded with her fitness inspirations. She posted the video on her Instagram account in which, she can be seen dancing to the Coolie No 1 track Jeth Ki Dopahri Mein.





The Love Aaj Kal actress hit the gym as she decided to plunge into some amazing 90s music while doing her workout and has shared a glimpse on social media. Dressed in yellow and black gym outfit, Khan looked stunning as she dances with her gym partner during her workout session.

The video began with the Kedarnath actress working out on her yoga mat and later joined her trainer in the dance. Khan captioned her post, "Sunehri Dupehri."





On her upcoming projects, Khan is excitedly waiting for the release of her movie Coolie No 1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan-directorial will have an OTT release this Christmas.







