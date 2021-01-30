Aamir Khan to team up with director RS Prasanna for sports movie

According to reports, Bollywood star Aamir Khan is in talks with director RS Prasanna for his next film which is based on sports.
An insider told a publication that “the screenplay of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan followed the Aamir Khan narrative of LED (Laughter, Emotion, Drama) and the actor is himself a fan of the film. The two had met even before to discuss a subject, but things didn’t fall in place. But now, Aamir is in advanced talks with the director for his next and has basically loved the concept”.
“It’s not a quintessential sports film but something very ‘special’. One can bracket it as an inspirational, slice of life sports film and it falls right in the alley of brand Aamir. Being a film set against the backdrop of sport, it calls for a big ensemble. However, the casting will begin once Aamir officially signs the contract,” the source added.
