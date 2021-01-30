Ramsha Khan looks back at journey as an actor

Recently, Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan appeared in an interview with a publication and opened up about her journey as an actor in Pakistani showbiz industry.
The 26-year-old star was asked where she sees herself in next five years in the industry, to which she responded and said: “As an actor, I see myself doing better projects in the near future. I also see myself improving with time as our drama industry keeps on changing and evolving. I have nothing but high hopes from the industry I belong to”.
Khan shared, “If I could write a script, I would immediately pen down something related to politics and crime - a political thriller. We should bring more genres in, we should explore. I do not have any regrets whatsoever with the dramas I have chosen and the characters I have done. It sort of helped me with my craft and I learned a lot from every actor I worked with. So one way or another, I did what worked out for me”.
While talking about domestic abuse shown in TV dramas, Ramsha said: “I’m anti-violence but domestic abuse is a reality of this world and our society. How do you expect it to be shown on media and highlighted without showing an actual slap, though? If a story or narrative requires a slap, as an actor, it’s your job to give it the best way possible”.
“Generally, as a person in this industry, I believe all stories need to be narrated. If we show good and bad on our television, I’m sure the audience will know what is good and what isn’t,” she added.
{{excerpt}}