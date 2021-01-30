Tandav: Saif Ali Khans mom is concerned about son amid controversy Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Saif Ali Khan’s mom Sharmila Tagore’s ‘health has suffered since the Tandav controversies broke out’: Source said

Tandav: Saif Ali Khan’s mom is concerned about son amid controversy

Recently, a source close to Saif Ali Khan’s family disclosed that his mom Sharmila Tagore is not doing well ever since Tandav controversy started.

The source said: “Saif and Kareena are expecting a baby in February. The last thing they need at this time is such a terrible crisis. Sharmilaji is deeply concerned at the way the whole episode has panned out. She has often told Saif to be discreet with his public statements and cautious about the projects he takes on”.

Moreover, the 76-year-old appeared in an interview and talked about son’s choices. She said, “He isn’t afraid to take risks as an actor. He has always been unconventional in selecting parts. That could get tricky at times”.

Tandav is being criticized for insulting religion and hurting sentiments of people.