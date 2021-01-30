Karthik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif may pair up for upcoming film Freddy Web Desk | January 30, 2021 As per source, Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif may team up for upcoming film Freddy

Karthik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif may pair up for upcoming film Freddy

Upcoming film Freddy is to be directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are likely to star together in the film.

A source told a publication that “The film’s producers have approached Katrina with the offer, and she’s very keen to do it. The role is not only as pivotal as Kartik’s but also in some ways, more important than his”.

As per reports, Kaif has agreed to play role of female lead in the film but the formal agreement has not yet been signed.

However, this will be first time for Aaryan to be paired with a female superstar.

Previously, Katrina teamed up with SRK in 2018 for film Zero.