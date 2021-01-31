Govinda in the process of writing multi-edition biography Web Desk | January 31, 2021 'I had decided early on that I would start writing my autobiography when I turn 57,' revealed Govinda

Govinda in the process of writing multi-edition biography:'My story cannot be contained in one book'

Govinda is all set to pen his highs and lows in Bollywood.

In a recent interview withMid-Day,the actor 57-year-old revealed that he is in the process of writing an autobiography.

Spilling the beans from his upcoming writing, the original Coolie No.1 actor said that his life cannot be expressed in one book. He will hence publish his life journey in a multi-edition autobiography.

“I had decided early on that I would start writing my autobiography when I turn 57. It will be a multi-edition autobiography. My story cannot be contained in one book. Each phase can be a different book — from my childhood years in a chawl to my stardom, to the empty phase in my life when I didn’t have much work,” he mentioned.



Govinda, who started writing his memoir last year, says his book will contain valuable lessons for aspiring actors.

'I'll write it in a light-hearted manner. I want to develop the memoir for the industry ka honewala sitara — if he reads my story, uss bechare ki bahut problems solve ho jayenge. Like Raj Kapoorji, I have tried to tell my story through my characters.”



Upon asking if he had thought the title of the autobiography, Govinda said:

“You should never give it all away because then, there’s nothing left to say. I was an ordinary, short-tempered boy. I got lucky by God’s grace, aur star ban gaya.”

