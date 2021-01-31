Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about OTT platforms being free of monopoly Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Nawaz believes that OTT is free of monopoly and everybody gets an equal chance to perform

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares why 'viewership for us and a superstar is the same' on OTT platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is onto big movie releases this year.

Currently shooting on the sets of Sangeen in London, the actor has ambitious plans for 2021.

“Iss saal filmein hi karni hai. Abhi OTT pe koi series nahin hai. After Sangeen, I will be shoot for a romantic drama Jogira and then there’s another film with producers of Serious Men, where I play a custom officer. I am glad to be doing films of different genre- romance, thriller, comedy too. I have given a lot of thought to my next projects,” he said.



After wrapping up the rolling for Sangeen, Nawaz will fly to Lucknow to work alongside Neha Sharma in Jogira.

Nawaz, who has bagged a major chunk of his success from OTT platforms, says that the platform is democratic and liberating.

“I think cinema and OTT can coexist as both platforms are great in their own ways. OTT is liberating and democratic. Wahan monopoly nahin chalti, jo screens pe hoti hai. There is audience who wants to watch different kind of films but when such movies release in limited number of theatres, it gets difficult for them to reach its audience. Ek bakwas film bhi agar 5000 screen pe release ho toh, woh bhi 20-30 crore banayegi first day par," said Nawaz.



Touching on how OTT is free of monopoly, Nawaz explained the equality of viewership everybody receives.

"On OTT, the viewership for us and a superstar is the same. The viewer decides which movie they want to watch. I am glad that the star-system has been levelled to some extent on the digital platform as the audience is not just about 5000 screens but on a global level. The show or film that garners attention and audience is on a worldwide level, which is phenomenal,” he concluded.

