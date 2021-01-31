Zareen Khan fed up of being tagged as Katrina Kaifs look-alike Web Desk | January 31, 2021 ' I have struggled to make a place for myself in Bollywood for 11 years,' says Zareen

Zareen Khan fed up of being tagged as 'Katrina Kaif's look-alike'

Although a talented actress, Zareen Khan has had her fair share of troubles in making it big in Bollywood.

In her 11-year-old career, her resemblance to Katrina Kaif has always been a hinderance for the actress. "No filmmaker wants to work with a lookalike or duplicate," she says.

"People come in the industry to create an identity for themselves and not to be someone else's lookalike or shadow. I have struggled to make a place for myself in Bollywood for 11 years, but till date, people tag me as Katrina's lookalike. No filmmaker wants to work with a lookalike or duplicate," Zareen shared.

Zareen, who began her career in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Veer, says that she has also been compared to other actresses.

"I think I have a universal face. I apparently look like a lot of people. Some call me Pooja Bhatt's resemblance, some say Preity Zinta, some even state I am Sunny Leone's lookalike. I don't understand why don't I ever look like Zareen Khan to people," she told her fans.



On the work front, the actress is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming filmHum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which postponed earlier amid pandemic.