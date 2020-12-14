Faryal Mehmood slams split rumours with husband Daniyal Raheal Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Faryal Mehmood addressed rumors about her and husband Daniyal Raheal's split

Faryal Mehmood took to Instagram and clapped back at people spreading rumours of her split with husband Daniyal Raheal.

The couple have been married for seven months now and the rumours of their split was all over social media. Initially, the pair stayed quiet but Mehmood soon took to social media to address the issue.

On Instagram story, Faryal wrote "I have been noticing posts all over social media about me and my husband splitting up! Just because I don't post pictures of him on a regular basis considering we have conflicting schedules, we chose to spend time with each other instead of trying to show and prove to you guys that our marriage is surviving”.

"We are both going through a difficult time, hardly seeing each other in the last five months, because of our work schedules. I would like you to leave my marriage up to me and Daniyal Raheal and focus on issues that are important in your own lives” she added.

“Im very disappointed in for spreading rumours about us! It’s a shame honestly!” she further added.