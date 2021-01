Saba Qamar enjoys Khala time in a hilarious TikTok video with niece Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Saba Qamar left fans in splits as she reacted to her niece's acting

Saba Qamar enjoys 'Khala Time' while she makes hilarious Tik Tok with niece

Saba Qamar is the coolest Khala ever.

The actress, who recently welcomed her young niece for a visit, made a series of hilarious videos and TikToks with the young one.

Amongst many videos from Saba's day, the re-creation of the viral 'Tommy' meme was praised the most.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Saba Qamar left fans in splits as she reacted to her niece's acting.

Take a look: