Shahroz Sabzwari and daughter Nooreh play around with Instagram filters Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Look we dyed our hair the same color," said Nooreh as she faced the camera

Shahroz Sabzwari dyes his hair green in a new video with Nooreh

Shahroz Sabzwari is enjoying precious father-daughter moments with Nooreh.

Even after his split with Syra Yousuf, Shahroz is always showering their seven-year-old daughter, Nooreh with his utmost affection.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday, The Chain Aye Na dyed his hair green with his little munchkin with an adorable filter.

"Look we dyed our hair the same color," said Nooreh as she faced the camera.

"But my hair are actually lighter than his. I spilt some on him," she continued as daddy gave her a nod.







