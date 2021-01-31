What are Kriti Sanons many faces?

Kriti Sanon shares her many moods in latest social media update.
The Heropanti actress, who is currently working with Faces Canada, a cosmetic brand, has posted some adorable pictures of herself this Saturday.
"Many Moods, Many Faces!," captioned the actress alongside the thread of pictures.
Kriti slipped into a red dress for the picture. With beachy waves in her hair, Kriti looked like an absolute eye-candy in a dark lip color.
On the work front, Kriti is busy rolling for her upcoming movie, Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar.
