What are Kriti Sanons many faces?

What are Kriti Sanon's many faces?: See Photos

Kriti Sanon shares her many moods in latest social media update.

The Heropanti actress, who is currently working with Faces Canada, a cosmetic brand, has posted some adorable pictures of herself this Saturday.

"Many Moods, Many Faces!," captioned the actress alongside the thread of pictures.

Kriti slipped into a red dress for the picture. With beachy waves in her hair, Kriti looked like an absolute eye-candy in a dark lip color.





On the work front, Kriti is busy rolling for her upcoming movie, Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar.