'Mission: Impossible crew complain about shooting, call Tom Cruise a 'nightmare

On Saturday, a UK based tabloid newspaper reported that according to sources, Tom Cruise is being a ‘nightmare’ for crew members of Mission: Impossible.

An insider told the publication: “A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can”.

“But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him. He’s the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare,” the insider added.

Other than Cruise, the crew is also concerned about flights ever since production moved from UK to Middle East.

As per the outlet, “Now many of the production team, especially the more junior staff who aren’t on big salaries, are up in arms and just want to go home.

“This is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production — and of course, a lot of that is totally unavoidable” the insider said.

“But the hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the UAE would give the crew more freedom to make headway without holdups,” the insider continued.

“It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down,” it further added.