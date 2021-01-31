Hadiqa Kiani is optimistic about Pakistans progress Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Hadiqa Kiani says it will take some time, but Pakistan would progress

Hadiqa Kiani is optimistic about Pakistan’s progress

Recently, Pakistani Singer Hadiqa Kiani appeared in an interview with a publication and shared her thoughts about country’s stability.

Kiani said: “[Yes] Pakistan is on the path to stability. I have all my hopes.”

“A lot of people have lost hope but I still am hopeful,” she added.

“2020 taught me patience and resilience. Be patient, nothing happens overnight. Neither do you get fame overnight, nor do things get mended [overnight]. It takes a lot of time,” the singer further added.

Hadiqa also stated, “It takes time to build a home but when it comes to breaking it, it happens in the blink of an eye. Pakistan is our home. It will take some time to get better from the situation it was in.”

The Hona tha Pyar singer also revealed that she wants to collaborate with A.R Rahman in future.