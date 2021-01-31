Hrithik Roshan all set to play lead role in Bollywoods ‘The Night Manager Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Hrithik Roshan would play Jonathan Pine character in the Bollywood adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’

Recently, a US based publication reported that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan would star in Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. He would play Jonathan Pine’s character which was played by actor Tom Hiddleston.

The shoot of Indian version of John Le Carré’s drama will start in April and it is produced by Banijay Asia.

However, the 47-year-old star’s representatives did not comment about actor’s role in the spy drama.

The drama’s story revolves around a night manager of a hotel, who is hired by government’s intelligence agency to infiltrate group of arms dealer.

The Night Manager is a novel which was written in 1993 by John Le Carré.

Roshan and Deepika Padukone are also all set to star together in upcoming film Fighter, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.