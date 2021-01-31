Shaan Shahids mother and veteran actor Neelo passes away Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Shaan Shahid tweeted: “It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother.”

On Saturday, Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid took to Twitter and announced that his mother and veteran actress Neelo has passed away.

The Waar star tweeted: “It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her”.

Neelo began her career with film Bhavani Junction, she also starred in Saath Lakh and rose to fame because of the item songs she did.

The veteran star was born to Christian family and was named Cynthia Alexander, she later converted to Islam and married Pakistani director Riaz Shahid.

Many celebrities and politicians offered condolences to Shahid, even Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “My condolences and prayers go to mshaanshahid on the passing of his mother.”



