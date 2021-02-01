Adnan Siddiqui to collaborate with Humayun Saeed for upcoming new project Web Desk | February 01, 2021 After 'Meray Paas Tum Ho,' Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed to share screen with upcoming new project

Adnan Siddiqui to collaborate with Humayun Saeed for upcoming new project

Pakistani TV’s two iconic faces, actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are gearing up for a new project and this time, fans are much more excited to see them sharing the screen after their mega blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The handsome and talented actor Siddiqui has created much of a hype after his recent Instagram post in which, the two MPTH co-stars can be seen discussing their upcoming project.





While both looked super dapper in black suits, the two of them seem quite busy discussing something in a well decorated study/library.

Sharing the video, Siddiqui wrote in the caption, "What’s cooking?"

In the video, the two stars can be seen posing for the camera with their super stunning looks. Siddiqui continued in the caption and wrote, "Sworn enemies turning friends? Danish and Shehwar burying the hatchet? From daggers drawn to brothers in arms? Mere Paas Tum Ho part 2? Something new?"

It seems that the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actor has been trying to build suspense among the fans while he referred to their hit show together.

Without creating more suspense, the Yeh Dil Mera actor confirmed that he will be working for a new project with his co-star Saeed yet again. "Humayun and I were constantly asked these and similar questions during the photoshoot, yet again making us aware of the immense love Mere Paas Tum Ho has garnered and continues to by all of you," he added.

The Mom star further penned that, "For the sake of that adulation and accolades that came our way through Mere Paas Tum Ho, both of us are sharing the screen again in a fresh series, Law and Love."

Siddiqui continued, "This joint collaboration between Cereal Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus brings your two favourites together in a gripping story. We hope to make Law and Love into a blockbuster too because, as I always say, Meray Paas Tum Ho!"

After more than a year MPTH came to an end, the show is still remembered over its dialogues and iconic moments. The serial garnered both love and criticism by the audience for its unique storyline. After the drama ended, fans were left wondering whether this serial will get a sequel or not. It is easy to say that fans must wait a little longer to get an answer.