Hania Amir urges fans to prioritize self-care Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Hania Amir urges fans to prioritize self-care, says there is no shame in reaching out for help

Pakistani actress and model Hania Amir has recently shared an important message with her fans and followers on Instagram, urging them to follow a self-care routine.

The actress who gained popularity with her stunning acting performance in drama serial Ishqiya,gave her fans a much-needed reminder to show themselves some love and care.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star shared her stunning day-time picture. She can be seen donning a cool casual outfit as she posed for the camera. The actress can be seen enjoying her ‘me time’ out in the sun.





She wrote, "Self-care is essential. Show yourself some love, some compassion. Be vulnerable and ask for help when you need to; there is no shame in reaching out for help."

The 23-year-old starlet has encouraged fans to spend more time on self-care. She wrote, "Spend some quality time with your self. Indulge in activities that truly make you happy. Take care of yourself and it will eventually lead to a beautiful and a more positive outlook on the world."

The Dil Ruba actress has often been speaking about her personal journey of dealing with anxieties. However, now she has shared this important message with fans and urged them to practice this in their lives.