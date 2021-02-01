Deepika Padukone shares beautiful selfie as she welcomes February Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Deepika Padukone welcomes February with her gorgeous smile

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has impressed millions of her fans with her stunning acting performances and charming personality.

The diva has recently shared a gorgeous looking selfie, while flashing her ever-so-beautiful smile as she kicks off February.





The Padmavat actress can be seen donning a beautiful white desi attire with her glowing beautiful looks. She truly knows how to her fans’ hearts with her beautiful smile. She opted to hair tied in a messy bun. The Piku actress completed her look with silver studs, matched with her outfit and wore dewy minimal makeup look.

Deepika, 35, captioned the photo, “February (with a sparkling emoticon added to it). Her fans flooded her post’s comments section with love and praise."

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actress has been excitedly waiting for the release of 83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh stars as legendary cricket star Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

She has some other mega projects in the line including, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.