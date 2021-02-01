Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi shares his quarantine version of song ‘Billo De Ghar Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi sings his quarantine version of song ‘Billo De Ghar’

Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has been in quarantine for the last 14 days in Melbourne. The star who has been gone through most of the COVID-19 tests, has been told to spend around 15 days in quarantine before resuming back to his activities.

Aisam’s hectic travelling schedule has landed him into 15 long days to complete his quarantine period. However, the tennis star has made his quarantine period into something funnier and more interesting.

Taking to his Instagram account, the top tennis player of the country shared his amazing version of singing Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s iconic Billo song.





Winner of the Davis-Cup tennis matches for his country, Aisam took his fans and followers by surprise as he shared his ‘own quarantine version’ of song Billo De Ghar.

For Aisam, he made an attempt to make his fans all laugh for a bit and enjoy the fun of it. Along with the video, Aisam, 40, wrote in the caption, “The last 14 days of being in Quarantine here in #Melbourne australianopen have been pretty interesting .This Quarantine period took its toll on everyone here and surely had its impact on me as well.”

He added, “Summing up this fortnight in my quarantine version of abrarulhaqpk song Billo Dei Ghar Just an attempt to make you all laugh for a bit and for the fun of it Have a lovely and pleasant weekend everyone Stay safe and stay blessed.”