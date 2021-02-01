Mahira Khans announces first ever production venture ‘Baarwaan Khiladi Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry and Kinza Hashmi to star in Mahira Khan’s production ‘Baarwaan Khiladi’

On Monday, famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to Instagram and surprised her fans by announcing her production venture titled ‘SOULFRY FILMS’.

Khan wrote on Instagram “There is a story behind everything and I live for stories - hearing them and telling them. I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif ninakashif”.





Moreover, the 36-year-old shared a poster of her upcoming web series titled Baarwaan Khiladi. Alongside the post she wrote a caption that read as “A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage”.





“A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you. Baarwaan Khiladi An original web series for Tapmad. tapmad.tv P.S Let’s get this party started boys danyalzee shahveerjay” she added.