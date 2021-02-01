Iqra Aziz doesnt mind healthy criticism Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Iqra Aziz revealed why she preferring working in dramas and not films

Recently, Iqra Aziz appeared in an interview with a publication and discussed about what kind of criticism she appreciates and why she wants to do work in dramas instead of films.

The 23-year-old said: “I've received so much love from television, that I didn't find it necessary to star in films. I think TV is a great medium. In remote areas where there is no cable or cinema, there is television. People stay connected with their favorite artists through this TV”.

While talking about criticism, the Suno Chanda star stated: “There is nothing wrong with that but there is a way to criticise. I have always appreciated constructive criticism”.

“The world has changed a lot and now people have gone far and beyond. There should be stories that are not connected to our lives but the viewers can learn from it. It's time for us to change our track,” Aziz added.