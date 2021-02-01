Yasir Nawaz throws a birthday bash for wife Nida Yasir Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Yasir Nawaz celebrated wife Nida Yasir’s birthday at his own restaurant ‘The Forest’

Yasir Nawaz throws a birthday bash for wife Nida Yasir

Recently, Yasir Nawaz threw wife Nida Yasir a birthday party at his own restaurant in Karachi named ‘The Forest’. Many celebrities from Pakistani entertainment industry were invited as well.

The celebrities that attended the morning show host’s birthday lunch included Faysal Qureshi, Yasir Hussain, Javeria Saud, Humayun Saeed, Nadia Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Bushra Ansari, Mansha Pasha, Adnan Siddiqui and many more.

Nida looked elegant as she donned a white suit which she wore with a black t-shirt. Her cake looked beautiful as it was decorated with flowers and white buttercream.

The pictures of the birthday bash went viral on social media and even the restaurant shared the photos on its Instagram account.





Nida also shared pictures from her birthday on Instagram with her fans.







