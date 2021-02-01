Imran Abbas recalls initial days as an actor Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Imran Abbas shared throwback photo from initial days of acting and modeling

On Sunday, Pakistani actor Imran Abbas took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with his fans from the time when he started acting and modeling.

Abbas looked like a young college going boy in the picture, alongside the picture he wrote a caption that read as “College days at National college of arts, Lahore. The time when I started doing modeling and acting”.

Around 95,567 followers have liked his snap on Instagram, fans cannot help but compliment the handsome actor on his stunning picture.

Imran has always impressed his fans with his amazing performances in the dramas, including in Akbari Asghari, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Dil-e-Muztar, Noor Bano, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Malaal and many more.