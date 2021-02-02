Priyanka Chopra showers love on baby Vamika: May all your dreams come true Web Desk | February 02, 2021 'Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love,' said Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra showers love on baby Vamika: 'May all your dreams come true'

Priyanka Chopra has a heartfelt blessing for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new born.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and officially introduced her little munchkin to the world. "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” Anushka announced the name of her baby.





Friends from the fraternity were quick to extend their heartiest congratulations to the couple. Amongst them, was also Priyanka Chopra, who wished Anushka's little one in a heart-warming comment.

“Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true Vamika,” Priyanka said.



Many other Bollywood celebrities also joined in and showered love for baby Vamika.Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Nargis Fakhri, Ankita Lokhande were some of the many.