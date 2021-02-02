Why does A.R. Rahman not accept music offers from every filmmaker? Web Desk | February 02, 2021 'I think I am pretty happy with the amount of movies I am doing now,' says AR Rahman

A.R. Rahman is content with the music he creates.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Oscar winning musician shared his secret to success.

Talking about the reason he works in limited films, the Kun Faya Kun hit maker said:

“I think I am pretty happy with the amount of movies I am doing now."

The singer also went on to reveal that he only works with people whom he can trust with his music.

"I work with people with whom I get a good vibe from. That is why I keep working with the same people again and again."

To the 54-year-old musician, it was never about the amount of work he does, but the kind of music he makes.

"I didn’t care to accept many other offers because you need to concentrate on quality,” said the musician.