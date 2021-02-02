Ali Zafars secret to staying fit lies in one special drink: Watch here Web Desk | February 02, 2021 'Hi, so here is something...a little tip I'm going to share with you guys,' says the singer

Ali Zafar has a personal Sunday morning routine that keeps him fit.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the singer shared the recipe to his secret 'special' green tea for all the fans.

"Hi, so here is something...a little tip I'm going to share with you guys. First thing in the morning, I'm gonna have a green tea with ginger, adrak and some laung," the Teefa in trouble actor said.

The singer later poured the tea in a cup with wife Ayesha's name printed on it. The Channo crooner deemed it 'important' to have a cup with your loved one's name on it.

Finally, the singer turned to his garden where he found himself a bench to sit on and enjoyed his Sunday green tea against the bright sun.



