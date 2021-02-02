Priyanka Chopra sings love songs of this special singer in the shower Web Desk | February 02, 2021 'One of my favourites is It's All Coming Back To Me Now. ,' reveals Priyanka

Fans who follow Priyanka Chopra know that the actress loves to sing.

The White Tiger star, who also debuted as a singer with 2012 hit single In My City, belts the songs of a special singer during some 'me time'.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra revealed that good old Celine Dion love songs are always great to sing in the shower.

"A good old Celine is always great! I do that in my shower sometimes—just put on a Celine Dion playlist and try and sing along.It’s so fun to belt her music when you’re washing your hair. One of my favourites is It's All Coming Back To Me Now. It was so funny—when I was in LA, she asked me that question too. I love that song so much," said the 38-year-old actress.



Not to forget, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming filmText For Youwhich also stars the veteran singer Celine Dion in a lead role.