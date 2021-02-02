Priyanka Chopra twins with her pet Diana in classy ‘White Tiger outfit Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Priyanka Chopra shares picture with her pet Diana in classy ‘White Tiger’ outfit

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been giving major styling goals to her fans with her classy and unique looks. The actress is now setting some next-level stylish looks with her adorable pets as well.

The Sky Is Pink actress, who has been enjoying the praise for her latest Netflix release The White Tigerrecently shared her picture on Instagram.





Undoubtedly, in the latest picture, PeeCee has taken the twining game to a whole new level as she and her cute little pooch Diana dolled up in similar outfits. For the promotions of her film, The White Tiger, Priyanka shared this gorgeous photo in which, she and Diana could be seen slaying in a gorgeous white and black dress while Diana too could be seen clothed in a similar outfits.

With her dress, the Krrish star added a classy pair of shades and hoop earrings to complete her look. The two posed for a perfect photo and in the caption, Priyanka wrote, "A white tiger and her cub diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger."

The Ramin Bahrani film, The White Tiger stars Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. Besides this, Priyanka is currently working on her upcoming international projects including, Richard Madden-starrer web series, Citadel, Text For You and Matrix 4.