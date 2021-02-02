Ayesha Omar drops jaws in a stunning white saree Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Ayesha Omar shares latest snaps in stunning white saree on Instagram

Ayesha Omar drops stunning white saree looks on Instagram

Popular Pakistani actress and TV host Ayesha Omar has never failed to impress her fans and followers with her outstanding fashion statements. The TV personality, who has been successful at marking her rank in the showbiz world with her remarkable acting as well, has recently dropped some sizzling white saree looks that left her fans stunned.





The Karachi Se Lahore actress is a true fashion and style icon in the industry. She can be seen donning her modern desi look in white attire, designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Omar has been looking exquisite and beautiful in the ethereal saree.

She paired silver heavy eastern earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun. She completed her look with subtle makeup and kept it fresh by wearing red lipstick.





Omar, 39, has always made her fashion statements as her reflection of strong and independent woman in the industry.





Earlier, her bold and sizzling outfit choice for the Lux Style Awards 2020 bought her online criticism. Netizens were not happy with her choice of revealing clothes for the event.