Shah Rukh Khan, John Abrahams ‘Pathans action scenes to be filmed inside Burj Khalifa Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Shah Rukh Khan takes ‘Pathan' to Burj Khalifa, high-octane action scene to be shot inside the skyscraper

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s ‘Pathan’s action scenes to be filmed inside Burj Khalifa

After a break from movies for two years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set rock the big screen with his upcoming action-packed film Pathan. This time, the actor has planned something extra with the entertainment for his audiences as he has taken his film inside the world’s tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.





The King Khan of the industry will be seen in action-packed sequences of Pathan that are to be filmed inside Burj Khalifa. The team of Siddharth Anand-helmed Pathan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, is planning to shoot some high-octane action sequences inside the tallest tower.

As perBollywood Hungama, an inside source revealed, “The idea is to go one notch above what’s already done so far. Apart from Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa, and Pathan will be among the first few Indian films (probably the first) to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. A big scale action scene centered around Burj Khalifa is in the offing from the team of Pathan.”

“It’s a prolonged action sequence designed by an international stunt team, and one can expect spectacular visuals on the screen. It’s a culmination of Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan’s vision, to shoot a massive action scene at Burj Khalifa. Don’t be surprised if you find SRK fighting on the top of the tower just like Tom Cruise, when you watch Pathan on the big screen. However, all the details of this Burj Khalifa fight scene have been kept under wraps,” the source added.

Sources revealed to Indian media outlet Pinkvilla that, “It’s car, bike, guns, blasts, hand to hand combats – get ready for action, that’s sleek and stylish, at international repute in Pathan.”

Pathan is expected to be release on Diwali this year. However, the makers haven’t confirmed the release date yet.