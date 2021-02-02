Aisha Khan treats fans with adorable family snap Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Aisha Khan posted an adorable picture with husband and daughter

Aisha Khan treats fans with adorable family snap

Recently, Pakistani actress Aisha Khan took to Instagram and shared adorable family photo with her fans.

The former actress posted the snap on her Instagram story in which she can be seen posing with daughter Mahnoor and husband Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik.

Khan prefers hiding her daughter’s face whenever she shares pictures on social media platforms, even in the latest photo she covered Mahnoor’s face with an emoji.

The fans couldn’t help but praise the ex-actress as she looked stunning in the photo.

Previously, Aisha announced after marriage that she has left the Pakistani entertainment industry. She got married to Major Aqaba in 2018 and gave birth to baby girl in 2019.

The actress worked in the showbiz industry for 18 years and starred in many super hit dramas including Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Mehndi, Mann Mayal and many more.