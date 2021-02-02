Sania Mirza pens a heartfelt note for husband Shoaib Malik on his birthday Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Sania Mirza sends loving birthday wishes to husband Shoaib Malik on his 39 birthday

Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned to Instagram to wish her husband and former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team Shoaib Malik on his 39th birthday.

As the ace cricketer Malik turned 39 on February 1, his wife Mirza shared a heart-warming and adorable birthday message that has left fans in awe.





Mirza, 34, who is a six-time Grand Slam winner, shared a lovely picture of the couple and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success. ps- I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram? Ok. Love you. Bye."

The beloved couple of the sports world, Mirza and Malik have been together for over a decade. The couple tied the knot in April of 2010 and have a child together named Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October of 2018.