Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari touched by all the love, prayers on marriage Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Newly weds Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry 'touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes' on marriage

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari 'touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes' on marriage

Prominent public figure Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry got married last week. The couple had invited few guests amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the newly-weds have now promised to share more pictures from the wedding week with the public.

Recently, taking to Instagram, the daughter of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar thanked her followers and supporters for their blessings and wishes for her marriage.

She shared a snippet on her Instagram story of the stage from her wedding reception with a brief note, "We are touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes. Deciding to get married during Corona meant we were limited by the SOPs," wrote the bride on her Instagram at the end of all the festivities. "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them."





Her husband Mahmood Choudhry has also posted a picture from their mehndi function.

Bakhtawar also shared her beautiful pictures from the Nikkah ceremony. She opted for a golden, heavily embellished wedding outfit.





The PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had shared pictures of Bakhtawar's nikah with a sweet message: "Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married."

"Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together," he tweeted along with the pictures.

The youngest sibling, Aseefa, wished the couple "a lifetime of happiness and joy" on their new journey.