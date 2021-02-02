TikTok star Muskan shot dead with four others in Karachi Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Tiktoker Muskan among four shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Karachi

Four TikTokers including Muskan shot dead in Karachi

As many as four TikTokers were shot dead by an unidentified attacker in Karachi, local media reported on Tuesday.

The departed are identified as Rehan Shah, Muskan Sheikh, Saddam Hussein and Aamir Khan.

As per reports, the deceased were travelling in a car together when a gunmen opened fire at them. According to police officials, Muskan died at the spot, however, the other victims were rushed to the city's Civil hospital where they succumbed to the injuries.

According to the police, the Tiktokers were traveling in a Honda City car having registration number AEN-548.

The eyewitnesses said that the victims were being followed by people in a rickshaw. When the car stopped, the unknown gunmen came out of the rickshaw and shot the Tiktokers.

SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that police has found four shells of 9mm pistols.

Further investigation in the case is underway.