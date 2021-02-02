Sheheryar Munawar updates his fans about his health post-surgery Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui undergoes his follow up shoulder surgery

Sheheryar Munawar updates his fans about his health post-surgery

Pakistani actor and model Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has undergone a follow up shoulder surgery. He recently shared updates with his fans regarding his health and recovery.

The Parey Hut Love star took to Instagram and shared his photo from the hospital post-surgery in Pakistan and thanked his doctor and team for taking great care of him.





“Appreciation post for my buddy Dr. Umer Butt and his team for taking great care of me. Due to the lockdown situation in London, I couldn’t go for my follow-up surgery but I was happy to get the same treatment in Pakistan,” he wrote.

The 7 Din Mohabbat In actor had met with a serious accident during his trip up North, while riding his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza. He had shared the news of accident in October, last year.

The Ho Mann Jahan star expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers on social media for wishing him with love and quick recovery. “To my social media family: I’m better Allhumdulillah and already on my way to recovery. Inshallah, I will be getting back to work very soon,” he added.

Sheheryar has recently made his television comeback with the currently airing drama, Pehli Si Muhabbat alongside Maya Ali.