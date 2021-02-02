Feroze Khan shuts down those Hania Aamir dating rumors once and for all Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Feroze Khan responded to romance rumors with Hania Aamir, said ‘it’s personal matter’

Feroze Khan shuts down those Hania Aamir dating rumors once and for all

Last year, rumors related to Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and wife Alizey Sultan’s divorce were all over social media. Many fans thoughts that the reason for their split was actress and model Hania Aamir.

As per the reports, Alizey could not digest Hania and Khan’s on screen chemistry.

According to an insider, “This separation occurs because of Alizey. She just married him to get some popularity and fame. She is also stubborn and many times she misbehaves with Feroze Khan and his family”.

Moreover, recently Feroze appeared in an interview and stated: “I think I have never spoken about my family or my family matters. I would like to keep calm and silent on this rumor because it’s my personal matter”.

“Putting a video without knowing anything will get you a few views on YouTube and a little bit of money, why sell someone’s life for that? So I think it makes no sense,” he further added.