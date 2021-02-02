Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child

On Monday, stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma took to twitter and announced that he and his wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sharma tweeted: “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil”.

Moreover, fans and celebrities flooded Kapil’s social media platforms with congratulatory messages.

Even Bharti Singh took to Instagram and congratulated the couple, she wrote: “its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words." [sic]





"Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms!” she added.