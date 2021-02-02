Khloe Kardashian all praises for Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel Web Desk | February 02, 2021 Khloe Kardashian praised Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian all praises for Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel

Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel’s work after the artist revamped Khloe’s picture.

The 36-year-old shared a snap of her stretch marks on her photo-sharing platform and wrote a caption alongside that read as “I love my stripes”.

Sara then edited Khloe’s picture and gave it a glittery touch. On Instagram the artist wrote a caption as she shared Khloe’s photo, it read as “When khloekardashian says it, she means it !Absolutely LOVEEE it when huge artists like her and many others make it easier for us to LOVE our marks!" [sic]





"I recently grew a family of #stretchmarks on myself ! And every time I see them, Man I see ART ! amazing to see how our bodies can morph into something so unique," she added.