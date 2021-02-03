Vicky Kaushal could not resist accepting this tempting gift from fan: See photo Web Desk | February 03, 2021 'Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry,' says Vicky

Vicky Kaushal had the most adorable fan encounter.

The Sanju actor was given a warm welcome by his die-hard fan at Indore airport with a ‘samosa’. Harshita came all the way from her home just to see her favorite star.

Vicky then took to his Instagram Story and thanked his young fan for her great gesture.

"Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya (I said I will not be able to eat it but I could not stop myself). There you go Harshita (vickyyismylifeline)! Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar. Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh (She came to the airport to meet me without telling her parents. Aunty, uncle, if you read this, do not get angry at her). Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar (Samosas in Indore are great)," he captioned his post.

