Iqra Aziz praises the ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Pakistan after Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 wrap Web Desk | February 03, 2021 The ‘long, yet beautiful journey’ has met its end for all the cast and crew

Iqra Aziz is counting her blessings as she completes rolling for Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.

The ‘long, yet beautiful journey’ has met its end for all the cast and crew. Amid all this, Iqra took to her Instagram and paid special regards to the drama makers.

She thanked Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi for making her a part of this 'amazing' project. “You guys were the sweetest of all throughout. Thankyou for making us all so comfortable.”





She also praised director Wajahat and called him Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Pakistan.

“wajahathussain.syed you’re sanjay leela bhansali of pakistan, the best part about you as a director is that you’re fantastic at creating moments. You know what you want and you know how to make it happen.”