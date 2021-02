Pakistanis react to new sculpture of Allama Iqbal in Lahore: See photos Web Desk | February 03, 2021 Twitter users expressed their thoughts on #AllamIqbal

Allama Iqbal’s recent sculpture in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Lahore has left netizens in splits.

After the picture of the sculpture went viral, many Twitter users started to re-share the post under hashtag #AllamIqbal and expressed their thoughts on the recent inauguration.

While some said, "Who did this blunder in Gulshan Iqbal park,” others made fun of the statue and wrote: “When you order Allama Iqbal from Daraz.”

Take a look: