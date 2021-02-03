Rihanna extends support to Indian farmers Web Desk | February 03, 2021 Rihanna supported Indian farmers via Twitter

Rihanna calls out Narendra Modi over agricultural reforms

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to address the ongoing farmer's protest in India.

The 32-year-old singer posted an article by CNN about the farmer’s protests and tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”.

Moreover, Human Rights Watch replied to the Umbrella singer’s tweet and stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “presiding over a dangerous regression in free speech rights in pursuit of its Hindu nationalist agenda”.

Even the Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg posted the same CNN article and tweeted “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India”.

The Indian farmers have been protesting for the past two months as the current government passed three new laws through which the agricultural sector would be controlled by corporate sector.