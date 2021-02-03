TikTok star Hareem Shah urges people to create original content Web Desk | February 03, 2021 TikTok star Hareem Shah disclosed the reason behind success and urged everyone to not copy content

Famed TikTok star Hareem Shah appeared in an interview with a publication and revealed the reason behind her success.

Shah said, “I am receiving opportunities to act on TV and soon, you’ll also see me in a web series”.

She revealed the reason behind her success saying, “Instead of copying another TikToker, make videos that make your work stand out”.

The social media star emphasized on original content and urged the fellow TikTok users to not plagiarize anyone’s content. She also asserted that users must have a unique style of creating content on TikTok.

Shah is popular for her viral videos. A few weeks ago she posted video clip of Mufti Abdul Qawi in which he was seen dancing with a woman.