Mahira Khan to launch five new faces in production debut ‘Baarwan Khiladi Web Desk | February 03, 2021 Baarwan Khiladi: Five new faces will grace the big screen in 2021

Mahira khan will be launching five new faces this year in her production debut Baarwan Khiladi.

The upcoming web series is directed by Adnan Sarwar, and he took to Instagram to praise his team which gave us more details about the people who are involved.

Sarwar shared poster of Baarwan Khiladi and wrote alongside, “An exciting new project. A labor of love. "Baarwaan Khiladi" releases on tapmad.tv soon. Produced by the amazing mahirahkhan and ninakashif - The best producers one could ask for. Starring danyalzee shahveerjay khaqanshahnawaz zarrarkhaann meeryousuf kinzahashmi khoosat mira.sethi and many more”.





The five new names of cast were found through the director’s Instagram post. The names are Khawan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Meer Yousuf, Danyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry.

Take a look below: